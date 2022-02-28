Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Entitlement Offer Notice to Eligible Retail Shareholders

28 Feb 2022 02:32 PM


On 21 February 2022, Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (Chimeric) announced an equity raising through a 1 for 3.15 accelerated, non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric (New Shares) (and 1 option for every New Share with an exercise price of $0.255 and an expiry date of 31 March 2024) to raise approximately $18.1 million (Entitlement Offer).

The Board intends to use the proceeds of the Entitlement Offer to fund payments under the Company’s licence and sponsored research agreements as well as Phase I clinical trials. Funds will also be applied for ongoing working capital and the costs of the Entitlement Offer. 

