Chimeric Therapeutics - Successful completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) refers to its announcement of 21 February 2022 in relation to an equity raising being undertaken by the Company by way of an accelerated 1 for 3.15 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $18.1 million (before costs of the offer) (Entitlement Offer). The Entitlement Offer includes an institutional component (Institutional Entitlement Offer) and a retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer).



Chimeric is pleased to advise that it has now completed the Institutional Entitlement Offer, raising approximately $7.37 million. Approximately 43,339,291 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.17 per share (Offer Price) together with 43,339,291 attaching options exercisable at $0.255 and expiring 31 March 2024 (New Options) will be issued to successful applicants under the Institutional Entitlement Offer. Executive Chairman, Mr Paul Hopper, took up $500,000 of his entitlement under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.



New Shares in respect of institutional entitlements not taken up under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and New Shares that would have represented the entitlements of ineligible institutional shareholders were offered to institutional investors.



