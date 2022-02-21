Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Prospectus

21 Feb 2022 07:54 PM


Accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of 1 New Share for every 3.15 Existing Shares (and one New Option for every New Share issued) at an offer price of $0.17 per New Share to raise approximately $18.1 million (before the exercise of any New Options)

The Retail Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 11 March 2022 If you are an Eligible Shareholder, this is an important document that requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety.

If, after reading this document, you have any questions about the securities being offered for issue under it or any other matter, you should contact your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

