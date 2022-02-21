View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $18.1 million



Key Points



-- Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $18.1 million (before costs)

-- Offer price of $0.17 per new share, a 15% discount to the closing price of Chimeric shares on 18 February 2022.

-- 1 new option for every New Share issued with an exercise price of $0.255 and expiry date of 31 March 2024

-- Following successful completion, key programs will be funded into CY 2023 and past Phase 1A GBM readout



Entitlement Offer



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) intends to conduct a $18.1 million equity raising via an accelerated 1 for 3.15 non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric (New Shares) to raise approximately $18.1 million (before costs of the offer)(Entitlement Offer).



The offer price for the Entitlement Offer will be $0.17 per share (Offer Price). The Offer Price represents...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



