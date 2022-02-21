Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $18.1 million

21 Feb 2022 04:50 PM


Key Points

-- Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $18.1 million (before costs)
-- Offer price of $0.17 per new share, a 15% discount to the closing price of Chimeric shares on 18 February 2022.
-- 1 new option for every New Share issued with an exercise price of $0.255 and expiry date of 31 March 2024
-- Following successful completion, key programs will be funded into CY 2023 and past Phase 1A GBM readout

Entitlement Offer

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) intends to conduct a $18.1 million equity raising via an accelerated 1 for 3.15 non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric (New Shares) to raise approximately $18.1 million (before costs of the offer)(Entitlement Offer).

The offer price for the Entitlement Offer will be $0.17 per share (Offer Price). The Offer Price represents...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.