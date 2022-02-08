View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Encouraging data from 2nd dose cohort in CLTX CAR T trial



-- Encouraging safety for dual routes (intratumoral and intraventricular) of CLTX chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell administration as therapy was generally well tolerated

-- Initial signal for activity was demonstrated with 2/3 evaluable patients achieving local stability of disease

-- The 3rd dose cohort of the phase 1 clinical trial is now open to enrollment with dual routes of administration at a total dose of 220 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to report encouraging initial data for the 2nd dose cohort of the CLTX CAR T phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with recurrent/progressive glioblastoma at the City of Hope®, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States.



In the 2nd dose cohort, dual routes of intratumoral and intraventricular CLTX CAR T cell administration were introduced at a total dose of 88 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells. City of Hope developed and manufactured the therapy.



Positive initial safety was seen as patients generally well tolerated the dual routes (intratumoral and intraventricular) of CLTX CAR T cell administration introduced in this dose cohort. As previously announced, all patients advanced past the 28-day follow-up without experiencing dose limiting toxicities. Additionally, an encouraging activity signal was demonstrated with 2/3 evaluable patients treated achieving local stability of disease.



