View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Sponsored Research Agreement with University of Pennsylvania



-- Chimeric has executed a three-year Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania, for research to be conducted in the laboratory of Xianxin Hua, MD, PhD

-- The research will focus on furthering the development and understanding of CHM 2101 and on identifying CDH17 directed follow on candidates

-- Chimeric continues to make excellent progress towards a phase 1 clinical trial for CHM 2101 in neuroendocrine tumours and gastrointestinal adenocarcinomas



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (“Penn”) to support the continued research and development of CHM 2101, a novel 3rd generation CDH17 CAR T cell therapy.



The research will be led by one of the inventors of CHM 2101, Xianxin Hua, MD, PhD. Dr Hua is a professor of Cancer Biology in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, and an investigator at the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute.



The research will focus on furthering the development of CHM 2101 with preclinical studies in gastrointestinal cancers, enhancing the understanding of CHM 2101 through correlative studies and investigating CDH17 directed follow on candidates.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document