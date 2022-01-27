View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric receives US patent covering CLTX CAR technology



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent yesterday covering certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric’s clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage CAR NK asset CHM 1301.



The patent has been granted under patent number US 11,230,577 B2 and entitled “Chimeric antigen receptors containing a chlorotoxin domain.”



Chimeric holds the exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize US 11,230,577 B2 and related patent applications filed in other global territories.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



