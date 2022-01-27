Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Jan 2022 04:50 PM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Key highlights for the quarter included:

  • Exclusive option to licence transformative CORE-NK platform obtained, enabling the accelerated development of multiple next generation NK and CAR-NK products
  • Four new Chimeric assets to initiate development beginning in 2022, leveraging the company’s existing portfolio of CARs
  • Initial positive phase 1 clinical data presented for lowest dose level (44 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells), with therapy generally well tolerated and a 75% disease control rate for up to 8 weeks
  • Completion of CLTX CAR T dose level 2 with no dose limiting toxicities ; dose level 3 enrollment open
  • Manufacturing for CHM 2101 research grade plasmids successfully completed, a critical first step in the development of CDH17 CAR T
  • Dr Eliot Bourk promoted to role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Head of External Innovation
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.