View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.



Key highlights for the quarter included:

Exclusive option to licence transformative CORE-NK platform obtained, enabling the accelerated development of multiple next generation NK and CAR-NK products

Four new Chimeric assets to initiate development beginning in 2022, leveraging the company’s existing portfolio of CARs

Initial positive phase 1 clinical data presented for lowest dose level (44 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells), with therapy generally well tolerated and a 75% disease control rate for up to 8 weeks

Completion of CLTX CAR T dose level 2 with no dose limiting toxicities ; dose level 3 enrollment open

Manufacturing for CHM 2101 research grade plasmids successfully completed, a critical first step in the development of CDH17 CAR T

Dr Eliot Bourk promoted to role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Head of External Innovation For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document