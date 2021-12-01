View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Webinar CHM Transforms Portfolio



• Chimeric has obtained the exclusive option to license the CORE-NK platform, a Clinically validated, Off the shelf, Robust, Enhanced Natural Killer cell platform from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

• The CORE-NK platform is a transformative platform technology enabling the accelerated development of multiple next generation off the shelf NK and CAR-NK products

• The CORE-NK platform was studied in a phase 1 clinical trial completed in June 2021 in both solid tumours and blood cancers

• The platform will see four new Chimeric assets initiate development in early 2022, leveraging the company’s existing portfolio of CARs

• Initial clinical trials planned to begin in 2023 in blood cancers and solid tumours

• Additional opportunity for further development of the platform exists through partnerships and/ or internal development

• Propels Chimeric forward as the ASX leader in cell therapy and as an emerging global cell therapy company

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, has entered into an exclusive option to license agreement with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) for a Clinically validated, Off the shelf, Robust, Enhanced Natural Killer (CORE-NK) cell platform – a platform technology that provides the optimal foundation for the development of multiple next generation NK and CARNK products.



Natural killer (NK) cells have innate safety features and the natural ability to target and destroy cancer cells through both indirect and direct mechanisms. The challenge with natural killer (NK) cells is that they are not naturally abundant or active enough to overcome cancer.



