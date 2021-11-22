Chimeric Therapeutics - CLTX CAR T data shows regional control of tumour recurrence

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

• CLTX CAR T clinical data highlighted in Keynote presentation on November 20th

• 75% disease control rate seen at lowest dose level with up to 8 weeks of durability

• Tumour recurrence prevented at sites where CLTX CAR T cells were infused while tumour recurrence occurred at sites without CLTX CAR T cell infusion

• CLTX CAR T was generally well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities and no observed cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

• MMP2 expression confirmed as central to CLTX CAR T tumour recognition and killing

• Positive preclinical evaluation of melanoma advances CLTX CAR T towards next phase 1 clinical trial

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to highlight key additional data released with the final presentation of two CLTX CAR T abstracts at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 26th annual scientific meeting.



Abstract CTIM-29, “Clinical evaluation of chlorotoxin-directed CAR T cells for patients with recurrent glioblastoma” provides insight into the initial clinical data for CLTX while abstract EXTH-10, “Exploration of a novel toxin-incorporating CAR T cell: how does chlorotoxin recognize glioblastoma cells?” expands on the translational understanding of Chlorotoxin (CLTX) activity.



