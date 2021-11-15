Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - CLTX CAR T presents positive initial Phase 1 clinical data

15 Nov 2021 08:52 AM


• 75% disease control rate seen at lowest dose level of CLTX CAR T cells
• CLTX CAR T was generally well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities
• Persistence of CLTX CAR T cells shown throughout treatment
• Results give Chimeric confidence as higher dose levels and dual routes of administration commence
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to highlight the release of two CLTX CAR T abstracts for presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 27th annual scientific meeting which have shown positive results from Chimeric’s CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial.

Abstract CTIM-29, “Clinical evaluation of chlorotoxin-directed CAR T cells for patients with recurrent glioblastoma” provides insight into the initial clinical data for CLTX while abstract EXTH-10, “Exploration of a novel toxin-incorporating CAR T cell: how does chlorotoxin recognize glioblastoma cells?” expands on the translational understanding of Chlorotoxin (CLTX) activity.

The clinical data released in abstract CTIM-29 is from the ongoing CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial in patients with MMP2+ recurrent or progressive glioblastoma. The data focuses on the four patients enrolled in dose level 1 of the trial, treated with 44 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells through a single route of intratumoral administration. Dose escalation in this trial is planned across four dose levels to a total dose of 440 X 106 CLTX CAR T cells administered through dual intratumoral and intraventricular routes of administration.

