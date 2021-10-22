View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

First milestone on path to CDH17 CAR T clinical trial



• Phase 1 plasmid manufacturing commenced

• Phase 1 clinical trial for neuroendocrine & colorectal tumors planned for 2022

• Positions Chimeric to have a minimum of two Phase 1 trials underway during 2022



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce the successful completion of manufacturing for CHM 2101 research grade plasmids, a critical first step in the development of CDH17 CAR T.



Manufacturing of CAR T therapies is dependent upon plasmids and viral vectors that hold the genetic instructions for each specific CAR T product. Plasmids are small DNA molecules that carry genetic instructions and their successful manufacture marks an important early step for all CAR T therapies.



