First milestone on path to CDH17 CAR T clinical trial

22 Oct 2021 09:15 AM


• Phase 1 plasmid manufacturing commenced
• Phase 1 clinical trial for neuroendocrine & colorectal tumors planned for 2022
• Positions Chimeric to have a minimum of two Phase 1 trials underway during 2022

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce the successful completion of manufacturing for CHM 2101 research grade plasmids, a critical first step in the development of CDH17 CAR T.

Manufacturing of CAR T therapies is dependent upon plasmids and viral vectors that hold the genetic instructions for each specific CAR T product. Plasmids are small DNA molecules that carry genetic instructions and their successful manufacture marks an important  early step for all CAR T therapies.

