Chimeric Therapeutics - European patent granted for CLTX technology used in CHM 1101

23 Sep 2021 10:25 AM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce the European Patent Office’s decision to grant patent EP 3,362,470 B1, which was published in the European Patent Bulletin dated September 22, 2021.

The granted patent covers certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric’s clinical-stage CAR T asset, CHM 1101, with patent protection expected until 2036.

Chimeric holds the exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize EP 3,362,470 B1 and related patent applications filed in other global territories.

