View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Partnership with OncoBay Clinical to advance CHM 1101



-- Chimeric and OncoBay Clinical have entered into a strategic partnership to advance and expand the development program for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T)

-- OncoBay Clinical is a boutique clinical research organization (CRO) that is a subsidiary of the Moffitt Cancer Center and has extensive experience in cell therapy development



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that it has entered a strategic partnership with OncoBay Clinical to provide comprehensive research support to advance and expand the clinical development program for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T).



CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) is currently being evaluated in a single-site phase 1 clinical trial. This new partnership with OncoBay Clinical will enable the expansion of the program to additional clinical trial sites and aggregate the data from all sites to prepare for the registration phase 2 program. The expansion of this program will take place under Chimeric’s recent IND clearance from the FDA for CHM 1101.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document