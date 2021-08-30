View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Chow as CEO & MD



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of current Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Chow, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



Ms Chow has been Chief Operating Officer of Chimeric since November 2020. Prior to joining Chimeric, Ms Chow was Head of Global Marketing, Analytics and Commercial Operations at leading global CAR T company Kite Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences in 2017 for US$12 billion). Ms Chow was responsible for assessing and prioritizing research and external assets for development, ensuring optimal clinical development of the Kite pipeline for global commercialisation.



