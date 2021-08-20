View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - IND clearance received from US FDA for CHM 1101



• First IND clearance received from US FDA for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) for patients with recurrent and progressive Glioblastoma

• Provides the foundation for advancing development of CHM 1101

• Enables expansion of the CHM 1101 phase 1 clinical trial to additional sites



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) for patients with recurrent/relapsed Glioblastoma.



CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) is a novel CAR T cell therapy that uniquely utilizes Chlorotoxin as its tumour targeting domain. CHM 1101 has shown promising preclinical safety and efficacy and is currently being studied in a single site phase 1 clinical trial.



