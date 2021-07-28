View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics licenses novel solid tumor CAR T therapy from Penn



-- Chimeric has obtained the exclusive license to a novel CAR T for solid tumors from the University of Pennsylvania (Penn)

-- The CDH17 CAR T has demonstrated the complete eradication of tumor cells with no evidence of toxicity in preclinical studies

-- A phase 1 clinical trial is planned for 2022

-- The novel CAR T targets CDH17, giving it broad applicability in neuroendocrine tumors and the most common gastrointestinal tumors

-- Attractive licensing fees funded through existing cash reserves with industry standard commercial royalties

-- The University of Pennsylvania is a globally recognized leader in cellular immunotherapy and widely known for being home to the 1st FDA approved CAR T therapy.



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company committed to bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with world renowned cell therapy centre, the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), for the first CDH17 CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T cell therapy.



The novel CDH17 CAR T cell therapy targets CDH17, an oncogenic factor associated with poor prognosis and metastasis in neuroendocrine tumors as well as the most common gastrointestinal tumors including colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and gastric cancer.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



