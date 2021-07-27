Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Jul 2021 02:51 PM


Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: CHM), a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Key highlights this quarter include:

• Successful completion of the 1st patient cohort in the CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial
• Initiation of dosing in 2nd patient cohort in the CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial
• Acceptance of the 1st CLTX CAR T abstract by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology)
• Appointment of Dr Li Ren as VP, Technical Operations
• Healthy financial position, with $22.4 million in cash and equivalents as of 30 June 2021

For more information, download the attached PDF.

