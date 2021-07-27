View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: CHM), a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.



Key highlights this quarter include:



• Successful completion of the 1st patient cohort in the CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial

• Initiation of dosing in 2nd patient cohort in the CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial

• Acceptance of the 1st CLTX CAR T abstract by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology)

• Appointment of Dr Li Ren as VP, Technical Operations

• Healthy financial position, with $22.4 million in cash and equivalents as of 30 June 2021



For more information, download the attached PDF.



