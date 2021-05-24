View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Second Dose Cohort Initiated in CLTX CAR T Phase 1 Trial



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce the treatment of the first patient in the second dose cohort in City of Hope’s phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of Chimeric’s chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy.



The treatment of the first patient in the second dose cohort marks the introduction of dual routes of administration of CLTX CAR T cells with both intracranial intratumoral (ICT) and intracranial intraventricular (ICV) dosing. This second dose cohort will receive a total target dose of 8 × 106 CLTX CAR T cells. City of Hope’s phase 1 clinical trial is expected to enroll 18-36 patients with MMP2+ progressive or recurrent glioblastoma over a 24-month period.



