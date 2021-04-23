View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Appendix 4C - quarterly



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: CHM), a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.



Key highlights this quarter include:

• Completion of $35 million Initial Public Offering (‘IPO’) and successful listing on the ASX

• Successful completion of the 1st dose cohort in the CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial

• Appointment of Ms Cindy Elkins, former Juno Executive as Non Executive Director

• Appointment of Dr Yvonne Chen to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

• Key hiring appointment of Dr. Eliot Bourk as head of business and corporate development

• Healthy financial position, with $23.6 million in cash and equivalents as of 31 March 2021



For more information, download the attached PDF.



