View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Successful Completion of First Patient Cohort Phase 1 Trial



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to provide an update to its recent announcement and confirm that all patients dosed in the first patient cohort in City of Hope’s phase 1 CLTX CAR T cell clinical trial have now advanced beyond the 28-day follow up period without experiencing dose-limiting toxicities.



Achievement of this safety milestone for all patients in cohort 1 enables the trial to advance to the second dosing level, which will administer CLTX CAR T cells by two routes (intratumoral (ICT) and intracranial intraventricular (ICV)) at a total dose of 88 x 106 CAR T cells. The CLTX CAR T cell clinical trial is taking place at City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment center near Los Angeles.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document