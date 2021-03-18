View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Successful Completion of Dosing in First Patient Cohort



Chimeric Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the planned dosing of the first patient cohort (n=4) in the phase 1 dose escalation study, evaluating the safety and maximum tolerated dose of Chimeric’s Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM).



The Phase 1 study aims to enroll 18-36 patients with MMP2+ recurrent or progressive GBM across 4 dose levels. Study objectives are to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CLTX CAR T and to establish recommended dosing for a phase 2 trial.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document