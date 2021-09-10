View All Centuria Office REIT News

Centuria Office REIT - September 2021 Distribution Declaration



Centuria Office REIT (ASX: COF), confirms that the distribution for the quarter ending 30 September 2021 will be 4.15 cents per unit.



COF’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be activated for the September 2021 quarter distribution.



Units issued under the DRP will be priced based on the arithmetic average (rounded to four decimal places) of the daily volume weighted average market price of all units sold in the ordinary course of trading on the ASX automated trading system during the 10 trading day period starting on the third trading day after the record date, being 5 October 2021, less a 1 per cent discount.



