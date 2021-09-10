View All Centuria Office REIT News

Centuria Office REIT - Distribution Reinvestment Plan



The Board of Centuria Property Funds Limited, as responsible entity of the Centuria Office REIT, has approved the introduction of the Centuria Office REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) effective from 10 September 2021.



For further information, please telephone the Centuria Office REIT Registrar, Boardroom Pty Limited Investor Services on 1800 182 257 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 (2) 9290 9689 (outside Australia).



