Centuria Office REIT - Cleansing Notice



Centuria Office REIT (ASX Code: COF): Accelerated non renounceable entitlement offer



Notice under section 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)



This notice is given by Centuria Property Funds Limited ACN 086 553 639 (CPFL) as responsible entity of the Centuria Office REIT (COF), under section 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), as modified by Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Legislative Instrument).



COF has today announced an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $201 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



