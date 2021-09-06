Media ReleasesCenturia Office REIT

Centuria Office REIT - Cleansing Notice

06 Sep 2021 09:18 AM


Centuria Office REIT (ASX Code: COF): Accelerated non renounceable entitlement offer

Notice under section 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Centuria Property Funds Limited ACN 086 553 639 (CPFL) as responsible entity of the Centuria Office REIT (COF), under section 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), as modified by Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Legislative Instrument).

COF has today announced an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $201 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). 

