Media ReleasesCenturia Office REIT

View All Centuria Office REIT News


Centuria Office REIT - FY21 Financial Report

03 Aug 2021 09:22 AM


Directors' report

For the year ended 30 June 2021

The directors of Centuria Property Funds Limited ('CPFL'), the Responsible Entity of Centuria Office REIT ('COF') present their report, together with the consolidated financial statements of the Trust and its subsidiaries ('the Trust') for the year ended 30 June 2021 and the independent auditor's report thereon.

Directors of the Responsible Entity

The directors of Centuria Property Funds Limited during or since the end of the financial year are...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.