Centuria Office REIT - Q3 FY21 Fund Update and Guidance



• Leasing terms agreed for c.16,597 sqm (5.8% of portfolio NLA) across 12 separate deals

• Portfolio occupancy increased to 92.3%, from 91.5% as at 31 December 2020

• 35 Robina Town Centre Drive, Robina QLD occupancy increased to 90.2%, largely addressing a major portfolio vacancy

• Rent collections for the July 2020 – March 2021 period averaged 97.1%

• FY21 FFO guidance range of 19.4-19.9 cents per unit (cpu) tightened to the range’s upper end (19.7-19.9 cpu)

• FY21 distribution guidance of 16.5cpu reiterated, representing a current yield5 of 7.9%



