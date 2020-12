View All Centuria Office REIT News

Centuria Office REIT - December 2020 Distribution Declaration



Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Office REIT (ASX: COF), confirms that the quarterly distribution for December 2020 will be 4.125 cents per unit. This distribution is consistent with the FY21 distribution guidance.



The key dates for the December 2020 distribution are...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



