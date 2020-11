View All Centuria Office REIT News

Centuria Office REIT - Divestment of interest in 465 Victoria Ave, Chatswood, NSW



Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity for the Centuria Office REIT (ASX: COF), announced it has entered into an unconditional contract for the sale of its 25% interest in 465 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood NSW for $44.7 million.



The book value for COF’s 25% interest in the property as at 30 June 2020 was $41.9 million. Settlement is expected to occur in February 2021.



