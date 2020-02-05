Media ReleasesCenturia Office REIT

CMA HY20 Property Compendium

05 Feb 2020 09:02 AM


NSW
8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh
201 Pacific Highway,St Leonards
9 Help Street,Chatswood
203 Pacific Highway,St Leonards
465 Victoria Avenue,Chatswood
77 Market Street,Wollongong

VIC
818 Bourke Street,Docklands
 576 Swan Street,Richmond
2 Kendall Street,Williams Landing

QLD
 825 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley
154 Melbourne Street,South Brisbane
100 Brookes Street, Fortitude Valley
483 Kingsford Smith Drive,Hamilton
35 Robina Town Centre Drive,Robina
555 Coronation Drive,Toowong

ACT
Nishi 2 Phillip Law Street,Canberra
60 Marcus Clarke Street,Canberra
54 Marcus Clarke Street,Canberra

WA
235 William Street,Northbridge
144 Stirling Street,Perth
42-46 Colin Street,West Perth

SA
1 Richmond Road,Keswick
131-139 Grenfell Street,Adelaide

For more information, please refer to the attached PDF
 Download this document