View All Centuria Metropolitan REIT News

Centuria Metropolitan REIT, Successful completion of Institutional Placement



Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity for the Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fully underwritten institutional placement announced 10 December 2019 (Placement), raising approximately $185 million through the issue of approximately 61.7 million new CMA units (New Units) at an issue price of $3.00 per New Unit.



The New Units will settle on Friday, 13 December 2019, with allotment and normal trading to occur on Monday, 16 December 2019.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document