Centuria Metropolitan REIT, Acquisition and Equity Raising

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity for the Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA), is pleased to announce the following:
• The acquisition of NewActon Nishi Building, a high quality A-grade commercial office property in Canberra (the Acquisition) for a purchase price of $256 million;
• A fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $185 million (Placement) at an issue price of $3.00 per CMA unit (Issue Price)...
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document