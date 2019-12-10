View All Centuria Metropolitan REIT News

Centuria Metropolitan REIT, Acquisition and Equity Raising



Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity for the Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA), is pleased to announce the following:



• The acquisition of NewActon Nishi Building, a high quality A-grade commercial office property in Canberra (the Acquisition) for a purchase price of $256 million;

• A fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $185 million (Placement) at an issue price of $3.00 per CMA unit (Issue Price)...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document