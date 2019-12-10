Media ReleasesCenturia Metropolitan REIT

Centuria Metropolitan REIT, Acquisition and Equity Raising

10 Dec 2019 09:08 AM


Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL), as Responsible Entity for the Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA), is pleased to announce the following:

• The acquisition of NewActon Nishi Building, a high quality A-grade commercial office property in Canberra (the Acquisition) for a purchase price of $256 million;
• A fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $185 million (Placement) at an issue price of $3.00 per CMA unit (Issue Price)...

