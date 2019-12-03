View All Centuria Metropolitan REIT News

Centuria Metropolitan REIT, CMA Operating Update



Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) as Responsible Entity of Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX: CMA) is pleased to provide the following operating update:



KEY HIGHLIGHTS Terms agreed1 for 21,985 sqm of leasing transactions (8.0% of portfolio NLA), with 19 separate deals executed since 30 June 2019

A new ten year lease to the WA Government at 144 Stirling Street, Perth WA

555 Coronation Drive, Toowong QLD has been repositioned, with occupancy2 increasing to 95.9% (30 June 2019 60.7%) and the WALE3 increasing to 5.6 years (30 June 2019 3.2 years)

For more information, download the attached PDF. Download this document