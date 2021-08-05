View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT FY21 Results Announcement



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), Australia’s largest listed pure-play industrial REIT, has announced its Full Year financial results for the period ended 30 June 2021.



FY21 Financial Highlights



• $91.4 million Funds From Operations (FFO)

• 17.6 cents per unit (cpu) FFO per unit, in line with upgraded FY21 guidance

• 17.0 cpu distributions per unit (DPU), in line with FY21 guidance

• $611.2 million Statutory Net Profit

• $3.83 per unit Net Tangible Assets (NTA)

, 36% increase over FY21

• 41.8% 12-month Return on Equity (ROE), 24.8% 12-month total unitholder return

• Strong balance sheet, 27.8% gearing below target gearing range



FY21 Portfolio Highlights



• Portfolio expanded to 62 high-quality industrial assets, total portfolio value increased to $2.9billion

• 18 high-quality industrial assets acquired worth $966million, introduced two new industrial sub-sectors – Data Centres & Cold Storage

• $587 million (25%) valuation uplift, including $149million uplift from FY21 acquisitions

• 239,950sqm lease terms agreed, representing 22% of portfolio GLA

• 9.6-year WALE with a 96.9% portfolio occupancy

• Delivered the REIT’s first five star Green Star industrial development

• FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index inclusion



Jesse Curtis, CIP Fund Manager, said, “FY21 was a successful year for CIP, driven by transformative acquisitions and major portfolio leasing. Strong sector tailwinds supported increased tenant demand and record low national vacancy rates, propelled by the continued rise of e-commerce, positively impacting industrial property markets.



