Centuria Industrial REIT Settles Three Acquisitions



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), today announced the settlement of three industrial facilities for a combined value of $86.1 million.



The three assets include:

• 160 Newton Road, Wetherill Park, NSW

• 40 Scanlon Drive, Epping, VIC

• 110 Northcorp Boulevard, Broadmeadows, VIC



Details of the Wetherill Park, Epping and Broadmeadows acquisitions were announced on Friday 11 June 2021.



