View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - June 2021 Distribution Declaration



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) confirms that the distribution for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 will be 4.25 cents per unit.



CIP’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be activated for the June 2021 quarter distribution.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document