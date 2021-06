View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT Acquires Three Assets, Expands Portfolio to over $3B



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has secured three high-quality industrial assets worth $86.1million on a blended initial yield of 5.0% and a portfolio Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) of five years.



All properties are 100% occupied.



Following settlement of the acquisitions, CIP’s portfolio will increase to 66 properties worth over $3.0billion. All three assets were secured off-market.



