Centuria Industrial REIT External Revaluations Increase Portfolio to $2.9 billion

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has completed external valuations on all of its 61 investment properties as at 30 June 2021.
Key highlights include:
• Total portfolio value increased to $2.9billion, reaffirming CIP as Australia’s largest listed pure-play industrial REIT
• On a like for like basis, portfolio valuation increased $285 million or 11% from prior book values
• Total portfolio Weighted Average Capitalisation Rate (WACR) firmed 42bps to 4.53%
• Pro forma Net Tangible Assets (NTA) increased from $3.33 to $3.85 per unit (16% increase)
