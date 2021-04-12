View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - $27m Arndell Park Distribution Centre Acquisition



Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced the acquisition of a highquality modern distribution centre, located in the tightly held infill industrial market of Arndell Park, in Central West Sydney, for $27million.



The acquisition was secured on a 2.2-year Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE), fully let to civil and construction infrastructure supplier, Jaybro Pty Ltd. Located at 29 Penelope Crescent, Arndell Park, the property includes 9,400sqm of generic industrial space within a 1.9-hectare site (49% site coverage). It is in close proximity to CIP’s existing 8 Penelope Crescent warehouse.



