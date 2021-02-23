View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centurial Industrial REIT - $26.25M Bella Vista Warehouse Acquisition



Centuria Property Funds No.2 Limited (CPF2L) as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) has announced the acquisition of a high quality modern warehouse, located in the infill industrial market of Bella Vista in North Western Sydney for $26.25 million.



The off-market acquisition was secured on a short 0.5-year Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE), providing a value-add opportunity to reposition the asset. The property, located at 8 Lexington Drive, Bella Vista, provides a 7,678sqm warehouse and 591sqm modern office, with less than 50% site coverage.



