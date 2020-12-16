View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - December 2020 Distribution Declaration



Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) confirms that the distribution for the quarter ending 31 December 2020 will be 4.25 cents per unit. This distribution is consistent with the FY21 distribution guidance.



CIP’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be activated for the December 2020 quarter distribution.



Units issued under the DRP will be priced based on the arithmetic average (rounded to four decimal places) of the daily volume weighted average market price of all units sold in the ordinary course of trading on the ASX automated trading system during the 10 trading day period starting on the third business day after the record date, being 6 January 2021, less a 1 per cent discount.



