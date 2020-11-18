View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - Successful completion of institutional placement



Centuria Property Funds No.2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fully underwritten institutional placement announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (Placement), raising approximately $125.0 million through the issue of approximately 40.8 million new CIP units (New Units).



The New Units were issued at a price of $3.06 per New Unit, reflecting:

• 2.9% discount to last close price of $3.15 per unit on 16 November 2020;

• 3.3% discount to the 5 day VWAP of $3.17 per unit on 16 November 2020; and

• 5.7% FY21 FFO yield and 5.6% FY21 distribution yield.



The New Units will settle on Friday, 20 November 2020, with allotment and normal trading to occur on Monday, 23 November 2020. New Units issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CIP units from the date of issue, and will be entitled to the distribution for the quarter ending 31 December 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



