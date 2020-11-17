View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - $171m Cold Storage Portfolio Acquisition and Equity Raising



Centuria Property Funds No.2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced that CIP has entered contracts for the acquisition of three cold storage industrial facilities for $171.1million, along with a $125million fully underwritten institutional placement to partially fund the portfolio purchase.



ACQUISITIONS



CIP has entered into agreements to acquire 100% freehold interests in the following properties...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



