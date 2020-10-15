View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - Q1 FY21 Operating Update



Centuria Property Funds No.2 Limited (CPF2L) as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) has provided a Q1 FY21 update.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



-- Reaffirmed FY21 FFO guidance of 17.4 cents per unit (cpu) and distribution guidance of 17.0 cpu

-- Acquired six high-quality industrial assets for $523m

-- 96.5% portfolio occupancy and a substantial Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) of 10.0 years

-- 45,318sqm (4.5% of portfolio GLA) of lease terms agreed

-- Average 97% portfolio rent collection over the six months to September 2020

-- Market relevance solidified with inclusion in the S&P/ASX200 Index



