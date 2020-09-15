View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - 2020 Annual Report



Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) is a leading Australasian funds manager included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CNI presently manages $9.4 billion of assets under management and offers a range of investment opportunities including listed and unlisted real estate funds as well as tax-effective investment bonds.



Centuria’s drive, allied with its in-depth knowledge of these sectors

and intimate understanding of its clients, allows it to transform opportunities into rewarding investments.



Real estate funds management is the largest component of Centuria’s platform with $8.6 billion of assets under management. Centuria is well-positioned with exposure to office, industrial and healthcare real estate markets throughout Australia and New Zealand.



Additionally, Centuria has an extensive range of fund types such as listed, unlisted fixedterm and unlisted open-ended funds, sourcing capital from listed, wholesale and retail equity.



