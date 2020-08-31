View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT - Settlement of industrial assets, portfolio expands to $2.1bn



Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced the settlement of two industrial assets that include the Telstra Data Centre, Clayton, VIC and 51-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, VIC.



The Telstra Data Centre was acquired for $416.7m and 51-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, for $14.0m. Details relating to these recent acquisitions were previously announced on Wednesday, 5 August 2020.



