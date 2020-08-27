View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT Expands Portfolio - Acquiring Two Industrial Assets



Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced the acquisition of two industrial assets collectively worth $32.5m, with 100% occupancy and an average WALE of 8.0 years.



The acquisitions build on CIP’s strategy to acquire fit-for-purpose, high-quality industrial assets in key in-fill locations throughout Australia. Both assets expand CIP’s presence in core industrial markets, providing the addition of a prime industrial asset in Melbourne’s West and an opportunity to expand CIP’s value-add pipeline in a last-mile market in Brisbane.



