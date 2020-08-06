View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful completion of institutional entitlement offer



Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced the successful completion of the institutional component of its 1 for 3.7 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer) announced on Wednesday, 5 August 2020. The Institutional Entitlement Offer raised approximately $240 million. The retail component of the offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) will open on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 and is expected to raise approximately $100 million, taking the total equity raising to approximately $340 million (Equity Raising).



