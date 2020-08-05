View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

FY20 Results Presentation, Acquisitions and Equity Raise

SYDNEY (Wednesday 5 August 2020) - Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), has announced:

• Full Year financial results for the period ending 30 June 2020

• The acquisition of the Telstra Data Centre in Clayton VIC via a sale and leaseback to Telstra for $416.7 million

• The acquisition of two additional high-quality industrial assets in NSW and VIC for $30.4 million

• A fully underwritten Entitlement Offer of $340.8 million at an issue price of $3.15 per unit



For the full report, please download the attached PDF

