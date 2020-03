View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Market and Earnings Update



Highlights:

• FY 20 Operating NPAT reforecast to 11.5 cps (previously 12.5 cps)

• FY 20 distribution guidance stable at 9.7 cps

• Withdrawal from proposed bid for Augusta Capital

• Centuria Capital free cash position exceeds $135 million



